Miracle Freedom: 104-Year-Old Acquitted After 43 Years
Lakhan, a 104-year-old man, was released from Kaushambi district jail after the Allahabad High Court acquitted him of charges that kept him imprisoned for 43 years. Initially convicted for a murder in 1977, his release was facilitated by the District Legal Services Authority and marks a rare judicial outcome.
Lakhan, a centenarian who languished in prison for over four decades, walked free from Kaushambi District Jail following his acquittal by the Allahabad High Court. The court's decision, announced this month, overturned his 1982 conviction related to a 1977 murder case.
The elderly man was among a group initially sentenced to life imprisonment after a violent altercation in Gauraye village resulted in the death of Prabhu Saroj. Lakhan, arrested at age 56, spent most of his life behind bars until the recent judgment brought his ordeal to an end.
The District Legal Services Authority played a pivotal role in securing Lakhan's release. Upon leaving prison, he was escorted to the safety of his daughter's home, marking a new beginning for the octogenarian who had almost lost hope of ever regaining his freedom.
