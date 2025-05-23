Helicopter Incident Strikes Oryol Region
A helicopter crashed on Friday near Naryshkino in Russia's Oryol region. Thankfully, there were no casualties among the local residents, as reported by TASS. Emergency fire crews were on the scene, though the helicopter's military status was not mentioned.
