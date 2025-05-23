Left Menu

Helicopter Incident Strikes Oryol Region

A helicopter crashed on Friday near Naryshkino in Russia's Oryol region. Thankfully, there were no casualties among the local residents, as reported by TASS. Emergency fire crews were on the scene, though the helicopter's military status was not mentioned.

Updated: 23-05-2025 17:47 IST
Helicopter Incident Strikes Oryol Region
A helicopter crash occurred on Friday close to the village of Naryshkino in Russia's Oryol region. According to state news agency TASS, no local residents were harmed in the incident.

Emergency response teams, including fire crews, promptly arrived at the location to manage the situation.

Details about whether the helicopter was of military origin were not disclosed by TASS.

