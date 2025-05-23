High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and U.S. Resume Nuclear Talks in Rome

Iranian and U.S. negotiators gathered in Rome on Friday to address the long-standing dispute over Iran's nuclear ambitions. Despite warnings from Tehran about the difficulty of reaching an agreement, both sides engage in crucial talks, seeking to resolve their differences.

President Donald Trump aims to limit Iran's nuclear capabilities to avert a potential arms race in the region, while Iran seeks relief from the crippling sanctions affecting its oil-reliant economy. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, are facilitated by Omani mediators.

As both countries maintain rigid public stances on uranium enrichment, Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasizes the goal of a civil nuclear energy program for Iran without enrichment. Amid these diplomatic efforts, unresolved issues persist, such as enrichment limits and ballistic missile program negotiations, alongside Iran's demand for firm guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)