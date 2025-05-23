Crackdown Urged on Illegal Quartz Mining in Nellore District

YSRCP leader M Gurumoorthy has called upon Union Minister for Mines, G Kishan Reddy, to take decisive action against unlawful quartz mining in Nellore district. The allegation follows claims of widespread violations at mines in Sydapuram, which Gurumoorthy says operate without necessary environmental clearances.

The Tirupati MP pressed for a formal investigation, urging for the cancellation of legally questionable leases, and the prosecution of involved parties. He emphasized the need for safeguarding local villagers, whistleblowers, and journalists who expose these illicit activities.

In a bid to substantiate his claims, Gurumoorthy submitted photographic evidence and stressed the importance of collaboration between the Ministries of Mines and Environment to uphold legal practices and regain public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)