Controversy Surrounds Gaza Aid Model Amid Swiss NGO Investigation
A Swiss NGO has urged authorities to probe the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's U.S.-backed aid distribution model in the Palestinian enclave. The UN opposes the model, citing its lack of impartiality. TRIAL International queried GHF's adherence to international humanitarian law. Israel resumed limited aid deliveries after weeks of suspension.
A Swiss-based NGO has raised concerns over the activities of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-backed entity planning to implement a new aid distribution model in the Palestinian enclave, which the United Nations criticizes.
The UN contends GHF's model is neither impartial nor neutral, claiming it exacerbates displacement and risks harm to civilians; thus, they choose not to participate. The GHF, aiming to begin operations by late May, insists that it adheres to humanitarian principles and opposes any forced relocation of civilians.
TRIAL International, the Swiss NGO, has requested an investigation into GHF's compliance with Swiss and international laws. Concurrently, Israel has resumed limited aid deliveries to Gaza following a suspension initiated on March 2nd.
(With inputs from agencies.)
