Controversy Surrounds Gaza Aid Model Amid Swiss NGO Investigation

A Swiss-based NGO has raised concerns over the activities of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-backed entity planning to implement a new aid distribution model in the Palestinian enclave, which the United Nations criticizes.

The UN contends GHF's model is neither impartial nor neutral, claiming it exacerbates displacement and risks harm to civilians; thus, they choose not to participate. The GHF, aiming to begin operations by late May, insists that it adheres to humanitarian principles and opposes any forced relocation of civilians.

TRIAL International, the Swiss NGO, has requested an investigation into GHF's compliance with Swiss and international laws. Concurrently, Israel has resumed limited aid deliveries to Gaza following a suspension initiated on March 2nd.

