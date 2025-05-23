Land Feud Turns Fatal: Man Arrested for Gruesome Murder of 12-Year-Old in Jharkhand

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a 30-year-old man has been arrested for the gruesome murder of a 12-year-old boy, stemming from a prolonged land dispute. The tragic event unfolded in the quaint village of Jugidaru.

The accused, Chandramohan Baan Singh, is reported to have forcibly entered the home of his relative, Arjun Baan Singh, and fatally attacked him with a knife. The young boy succumbed to his injuries on the spot, with his nine-year-old sister being an eyewitness to the harrowing incident.

Following meticulous investigations, local police apprehended Chandramohan and seized the knife reportedly used in the murder. According to the authorities, a case has been registered, and the accused has been placed under judicial custody as the community reels from the atrocity.

(With inputs from agencies.)