Diplomatic Tensions: Jaishankar Criticizes Western Support for Pakistan's Military Regimes
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticizes the West, especially Europe, for supporting Pakistan's military regimes and undermining democracy in the region. He emphasizes India's stance on sovereignty and borders, and highlights global challenges like terrorism and energy issues exacerbated by Europe's oil policies.
In a recent interview, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accused Western countries, mainly in Europe, of backing military regimes in Pakistan, undermining democracy. He criticized Europe's actions over the decades, suggesting they have disproportionately supported authoritarian regimes in Pakistan.
Jaishankar's comments come in the context of broader geopolitical tensions, as he highlights the challenges India faces with regards to its borders, particularly in Kashmir. He also pointed out the economic ramifications of Europe's energy strategies, which have driven up prices for developing nations like India.
Addressing global issues, Jaishankar lauded the mutual military understanding between India and Pakistan that led to a cessation of recent hostilities, crediting the militaries of both countries for reaching a direct agreement. The resolution followed significant cross-border skirmishes earlier in the month.
