Diplomatic Tensions: Jaishankar Criticizes Western Support for Pakistan's Military Regimes

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticizes the West, especially Europe, for supporting Pakistan's military regimes and undermining democracy in the region. He emphasizes India's stance on sovereignty and borders, and highlights global challenges like terrorism and energy issues exacerbated by Europe's oil policies.

Updated: 23-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:28 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Jaishankar Criticizes Western Support for Pakistan's Military Regimes
Jaishankar
  Country:
  • India

In a recent interview, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accused Western countries, mainly in Europe, of backing military regimes in Pakistan, undermining democracy. He criticized Europe's actions over the decades, suggesting they have disproportionately supported authoritarian regimes in Pakistan.

Jaishankar's comments come in the context of broader geopolitical tensions, as he highlights the challenges India faces with regards to its borders, particularly in Kashmir. He also pointed out the economic ramifications of Europe's energy strategies, which have driven up prices for developing nations like India.

Addressing global issues, Jaishankar lauded the mutual military understanding between India and Pakistan that led to a cessation of recent hostilities, crediting the militaries of both countries for reaching a direct agreement. The resolution followed significant cross-border skirmishes earlier in the month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

