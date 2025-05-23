Bengaluru Man Arrested for Unauthorised Metro Videos

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly taking unauthorized photographs and recording videos of women on the city's metro system without their consent, according to local authorities. The suspect, identified as Diganth, purportedly uploaded this content to a social media platform.

Law enforcement officials detained Diganth at his home in Tigalarpalya. The man is employed in the accounts department of a private company. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lokesh B Jagalasar, confirmed an investigation was initiated after a complaint was filed at Banashankari police station.

The police revealed that the accused used his daily commute as an opportunity to secretly film women, posting these videos on an Instagram account, "Bangalore Metro Clicks." The account, which had garnered over 6,000 followers, was discovered during routine police checks, leading to its content's removal and the suspect's subsequent arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)