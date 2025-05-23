India-Pakistan Airspace Standoff: A Tense Extension

India has extended its airspace closure for flights operated by Pakistani airlines until June 23, according to reliable sources. This decision follows a series of measures taken by the Indian government after a terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

The initial ban, implemented on April 30, was set to lapse on May 23. However, a newly issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Friday announced the extension. The restriction applies to aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani entities, including military flights.

In a reciprocal move, Pakistan has extended its airspace closure to Indian flights until June 24. This follows Pakistan's airspace ban initiated on April 24, after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty and other ties in response to the Pahalgam attack. The geopolitical tensions continue to affect bilateral relations and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)