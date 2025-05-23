Left Menu

India-Pakistan Airspace Standoff: A Tense Extension

India extended its airspace closure for Pakistan airlines until June 23, following punitive measures after a terror attack in Pahalgam. This move mirrors Pakistan's closure of its airspace for Indian flights, escalating tensions. The embargo includes military aircraft, reflecting the ongoing geopolitical rift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:00 IST
India-Pakistan Airspace Standoff: A Tense Extension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has extended its airspace closure for flights operated by Pakistani airlines until June 23, according to reliable sources. This decision follows a series of measures taken by the Indian government after a terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

The initial ban, implemented on April 30, was set to lapse on May 23. However, a newly issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Friday announced the extension. The restriction applies to aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani entities, including military flights.

In a reciprocal move, Pakistan has extended its airspace closure to Indian flights until June 24. This follows Pakistan's airspace ban initiated on April 24, after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty and other ties in response to the Pahalgam attack. The geopolitical tensions continue to affect bilateral relations and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025