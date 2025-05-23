Delhi High Court to Decide Celebi's Fate Amid Security Concerns

The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment regarding the petitions filed by Turkey-based Celebi after its security clearance was revoked by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS).

Justice Sachin Datta presided over the hearing, in which both sides presented their arguments. The BCAS had withdrawn Celebi's security clearance on May 15, explaining it as a response to national security threats following Turkey's criticism of India's actions against terror camps in Pakistan.

Representing Celebi, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi argued that the Centre's actions contravened natural justice and did not adhere to Aircraft Security Rules. Rohatgi emphasized that Celebi, a longstanding contributor to India's aviation industry, deserved a fair process and transparency regarding the accusations against it.

(With inputs from agencies.)