Delhi High Court to Decide Celebi's Fate Amid Security Concerns

The Delhi High Court is set to deliver its verdict on Turkey-based Celebi's appeal against the cancellation of its security clearance. The revocation by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety was defended by the Centre as a national security measure, while Celebi argues it violated legal procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment regarding the petitions filed by Turkey-based Celebi after its security clearance was revoked by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS).

Justice Sachin Datta presided over the hearing, in which both sides presented their arguments. The BCAS had withdrawn Celebi's security clearance on May 15, explaining it as a response to national security threats following Turkey's criticism of India's actions against terror camps in Pakistan.

Representing Celebi, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi argued that the Centre's actions contravened natural justice and did not adhere to Aircraft Security Rules. Rohatgi emphasized that Celebi, a longstanding contributor to India's aviation industry, deserved a fair process and transparency regarding the accusations against it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

