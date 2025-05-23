Left Menu

TotalEnergies Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations in East Africa

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne defends the company's oil projects in East Africa amidst serious allegations of human rights abuses. The spotlight is on TotalEnergies following Union Investment's decision to divest and calls for an independent investigation into alleged mistreatment of activists opposing the project's environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:29 IST
TotalEnergies Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations in East Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies, stood firm on the company's East African oil projects, facing criticism after allegations by a UN human rights expert. Michel Forst appealed for urgent action to protect activists involved with the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

The controversy intensified after Union Investment dropped TotalEnergies' bonds and shares from its sustainable funds. During the shareholder meeting, Pouyanne argued for the project's positive impacts on local populations, asserting that TotalEnergies was better positioned than others to manage human rights concerns.

While Union Investment's move followed a report by Just Finance International about alleged abuses at the Kingfisher oil site in Uganda, Forst urged an independent investigation. TotalEnergies, citing its commitment to human rights, called for transparency and collaboration with Ugandan authorities to safeguard activists' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025