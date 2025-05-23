TotalEnergies Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations in East Africa

Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies, stood firm on the company's East African oil projects, facing criticism after allegations by a UN human rights expert. Michel Forst appealed for urgent action to protect activists involved with the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

The controversy intensified after Union Investment dropped TotalEnergies' bonds and shares from its sustainable funds. During the shareholder meeting, Pouyanne argued for the project's positive impacts on local populations, asserting that TotalEnergies was better positioned than others to manage human rights concerns.

While Union Investment's move followed a report by Just Finance International about alleged abuses at the Kingfisher oil site in Uganda, Forst urged an independent investigation. TotalEnergies, citing its commitment to human rights, called for transparency and collaboration with Ugandan authorities to safeguard activists' welfare.

