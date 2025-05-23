Justice Oka Calls for Transformation in Supreme Court Dynamics
Justice Abhay S Oka highlights the Supreme Court's centralization around the Chief Justice, advocating for administrative reforms. He points out significant case backlog in trial courts and the need for technology in case management. Oka stresses introspection over celebration of the court's 75th anniversary, citing unfulfilled citizen expectations.
Justice Abhay S Oka has called for a shift in the Supreme Court's operational dynamics, describing it as excessively focused on the Chief Justice, despite its diverse bench of 34 judges from across India.
At a farewell event by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Justice Oka critiqued the neglect of trial and district courts, the judiciary's backbone, citing a high volume of cases over 30 years old still unresolved. He expressed concern over the manual intervention in listing cases and suggested leveraging Artificial Intelligence for better management.
Reflecting on his career where he never delivered a dissenting judgment until recently, Justice Oka emphasized the need for introspection as the Supreme Court marks 75 years. He conveyed that the court has yet to meet the high expectations of Indian citizens, underlined by a pending backlog of 80,000 cases.
