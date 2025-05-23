Snakebite Compensation Scam: Phantom Deaths Unearthed in Madhya Pradesh
An investigation in Madhya Pradesh has revealed a scam involving over Rs 11 crore, fraudulently claimed as snakebite compensation for non-existent or alive individuals. Key conspirator Sachin Dahayat, among 21 arrested, manipulated government systems for payouts. Fake death certificates and nonexistent victims were central to the exploit.
An investigation has uncovered a massive fraudulent operation in Madhya Pradesh, where over Rs 11 crore were unjustly claimed as compensation for snakebites, using the names of living or non-existent individuals, officials have reported.
At the heart of this scam was Sachin Dahayat, an assistant grade-3 employee, who, in collaboration with various officials, manipulated government financial systems to siphon off the funds. The deception took place between 2019 and 2022, exploiting a government policy that compensated Rs 4 lakh for natural calamities, including snakebites.
The fraudulent activities involved issuing fake death certificates and fabricating non-existent victims; with more than 279 fictitious names being used to withdraw funds. As of now, 21 people have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend further suspects.
