Left Menu

Controversy Clouds National Herald: ED Chargesheet Sparks Political Firestorm

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticizes Congress over the alleged misallocation of funds in the National Herald case. He questions the diversion of donations for private activities. The Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet names Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and others, sparking accusations of political vendetta from Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:42 IST
Controversy Clouds National Herald: ED Chargesheet Sparks Political Firestorm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in a scathing attack on Congress, has raised questions over the alleged diversion of funds in the National Herald case. Reddy criticized the misallocation of crores of rupees, initially collected to support the organization, and allegedly redirected for private activities.

The Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet has named Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy among others, prompting Congress leaders to label the move a political vendetta by the ruling BJP at the center. Despite the allegations, courts are yet to adjudicate on the matter as the chargesheet awaits cognisance by a local court.

This development has further intensified political tensions, with Kishan Reddy claiming that the investigation is independent. He also addressed issues surrounding the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, accusing the Revanth Reddy government of stalling probes for political gains. Congress's silence on these allegations stokes speculation amid claims of potential future alliances with BRS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025