Controversy Clouds National Herald: ED Chargesheet Sparks Political Firestorm

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in a scathing attack on Congress, has raised questions over the alleged diversion of funds in the National Herald case. Reddy criticized the misallocation of crores of rupees, initially collected to support the organization, and allegedly redirected for private activities.

The Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet has named Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy among others, prompting Congress leaders to label the move a political vendetta by the ruling BJP at the center. Despite the allegations, courts are yet to adjudicate on the matter as the chargesheet awaits cognisance by a local court.

This development has further intensified political tensions, with Kishan Reddy claiming that the investigation is independent. He also addressed issues surrounding the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, accusing the Revanth Reddy government of stalling probes for political gains. Congress's silence on these allegations stokes speculation amid claims of potential future alliances with BRS.

(With inputs from agencies.)