Moradabad Police Crackdown: A Blow to Illegal Arms Manufacturing
Moradabad police arrested nine individuals in a crackdown on illegal arms manufacturing. A joint team seized weapons, ammunition, and manufacturing tools. The suspects, linked to a network spanning several districts, were involved in both production and distribution of weapons. Investigations into the wider supply chain are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation against illegal arms production, Moradabad police, in collaboration with the Surveillance Cell, have apprehended nine individuals. The officials confirmed the recovery of numerous weapons, ammunition, and equipment used for manufacturing arms.
SP (City) Ranvijay Singh revealed that this group was part of a larger organized network operating across various districts. Suspects Idrish, Zakir, and Rizwan were responsible for making pistols at private residences, while Javed handled cartridge manufacturing.
Ankit, Arun, Anshuman, and Tushar played roles in the distribution of completed weapons. During their operation, police seized five illegal pistols, two unfinished pistols, 54 live cartridges, and an array of materials used in arms manufacturing. Authorities are investigating the network's extensive reach and its additional operatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dialogue Over Weapons: AIMPLB's Call for Diplomacy
Tragic Blast: Expired Ammunition Disposal Turns Fatal in West Java
Tragic Blast in West Java: Ammunition Disposal Turns Deadly
Maoist Encounter Leads to Recovery of Weapons in Gadchiroli
Another highlight was stellar performance of indigenous air defence weapons like Akash system: Air Marshal AK Bharti.