Moradabad Police Crackdown: A Blow to Illegal Arms Manufacturing

In a significant operation against illegal arms production, Moradabad police, in collaboration with the Surveillance Cell, have apprehended nine individuals. The officials confirmed the recovery of numerous weapons, ammunition, and equipment used for manufacturing arms.

SP (City) Ranvijay Singh revealed that this group was part of a larger organized network operating across various districts. Suspects Idrish, Zakir, and Rizwan were responsible for making pistols at private residences, while Javed handled cartridge manufacturing.

Ankit, Arun, Anshuman, and Tushar played roles in the distribution of completed weapons. During their operation, police seized five illegal pistols, two unfinished pistols, 54 live cartridges, and an array of materials used in arms manufacturing. Authorities are investigating the network's extensive reach and its additional operatives.

