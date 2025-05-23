Left Menu

Supreme Court Cracks Down on Unauthorized Construction in Chandni Chowk

The Supreme Court has ordered the Delhi Police to intervene in unauthorized construction activities in Chandni Chowk. Despite a ban, illegal construction continues, prompting the court to instruct authorities to take action and warn officials of possible contempt. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi also faces scrutiny for its response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday issued an order for the Delhi Police to deploy a team in Chandni Chowk to tackle illegal construction activities, defying an existing ban. This directive follows reports of unauthorized construction in the Fatehpuri area despite previous court rulings.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh expressed dissatisfaction with ongoing construction activities. The bench directed the commissioner of police to inspect construction sites and ensure compliance with lawful actions against such activities.

The court also questioned the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on its efforts to curb unauthorized construction and warned of potential contempt actions if non-compliance persists. The court's stern stance emphasizes the need for adherence to its directives across the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

