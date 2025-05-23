North East India Emerges as Green Energy Powerhouse at Rising NE Summit

At the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 held in New Delhi, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, delivered a visionary address under the theme “Green Northeast: Advancing Renewable Energy for Sashakt Bharat.” With a focus on India’s ambitious clean energy roadmap, Shri Joshi emphasized the North East Region (NER) as a critical engine in powering India’s renewable energy revolution and economic transformation.

North East: The ‘Ashtalakshmi’ of Renewable Energy

In his remarks, the Minister invoked the cultural symbolism of “Ashtalakshmi”—the eight manifestations of the goddess Lakshmi—to describe the rich natural bounty and economic promise of the eight northeastern states. He highlighted that the region has the potential to generate over 129 GW from large hydroelectric projects and more than 18 GW from pumped storage systems, making it a treasure trove for green power development.

“This natural resource wealth, combined with increasing regional energy demand and strategic geopolitical placement, gives the Northeast a defining role in India’s green growth narrative,” said Shri Joshi. He noted that transforming this potential into real power would contribute significantly to India’s prosperity, while also supporting national goals such as grid stability under the ‘One Nation, One Grid’ initiative.

Robust Private Sector Interest and Investment Momentum

The event marked a high point for industrial engagement in the NER, with Shri Joshi announcing that 115 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) valued at ₹38,856 crore were signed between state governments and private investors specifically in the renewable energy (RE) sector.

Major Indian conglomerates are showing growing interest in the region, attracted by policy incentives and the region’s untapped potential. These investments are expected to catalyze job creation, improve regional infrastructure, and bolster economic development, especially in rural and underdeveloped areas.

Government-Led Incentives to Spur Growth

Recognizing the strategic importance of the Northeast, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has earmarked 10% of its annual scheme budget exclusively for the region. To further attract investment, several special incentives have been introduced, including:

10% higher Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana , which promotes rooftop solar installation.

20% higher CFA under Components B and C of the PM-KUSUM scheme, supporting decentralized solar and other renewable applications in the agricultural sector.

These enhanced subsidies underscore the government’s commitment to making the North East a hub for clean and sustainable energy.

Landmark Projects Underway

Several flagship projects are already in progress, reflecting the readiness of the region to support green energy infrastructure:

A 20 MW solar park has been successfully commissioned in Champhai district , Mizoram.

A 25 MW green hydrogen plant is currently under development in Assam, which also houses India’s first 100% green hydrogen facility.

In parallel, over 2,000 individuals from the region have received training under skill development programs such as Suryamitra, Varunmitra, and Jal Urjamitra, equipping them to participate in and sustain the clean energy sector.

A Gateway to International Energy Trade

Positioning the NER as India’s gateway for clean energy exports, the Minister emphasized its geographical proximity to Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar, which presents unique opportunities for cross-border electricity trade. With global momentum building around carbon neutrality and green certification, including frameworks like the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, the Northeast is poised to become an international green energy export corridor.

A Call to Industry and Innovators

In his concluding appeal, Shri Joshi called upon industry leaders, energy entrepreneurs, and innovators to “look east” and harness the transformative potential of the North East. He assured full government backing, including:

Single-window clearances

Capital subsidies

Support for dedicated solar park development

“The time to invest is now—not just for profits, but for sustainable impact and the building of a self-reliant, cleaner India,” he stated.

Vision for a Greener Bharat

The summit reaffirmed the government’s resolve to integrate the North East into India’s broader renewable energy framework. By turning natural endowments into economic opportunity, the region is being positioned not just as a beneficiary of development, but as a driver of India’s clean energy future. With sustained investment, skill development, and policy support, the North East is truly on track to become India’s green engine of growth.