Suspected Airspace Violation Sparks Tensions Between Finland and Russia

Two Russian military aircraft allegedly violated Finnish airspace near Porvoo, prompting Finland's defence ministry to launch an investigation. The Finnish Border Guard is handling the probe, which Minister of Defence Antti Hakkanen confirmed is being taken seriously. Further detailed information is anticipated once the investigation progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Russian military aircraft are suspected of violating Finnish airspace near Porvoo, Finland's defence ministry announced on Friday.

Minister of Defence Antti Hakkanen expressed that the government is taking the suspected territorial breach seriously, and an investigation has been launched.

The Finnish Border Guard is conducting the investigation and is expected to release more detailed information in due time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

