India Condemns Pakistan's Decades-Long Terrorism at UN

India delivered a stern rebuke to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council on Friday, highlighting the decades of terrorism purportedly sponsored by Pakistan. The condemnation refers to attacks ranging from the infamous 26/11 Mumbai assault to the recent tragic killing of tourists in Pahalgam.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, voiced these concerns during an open debate focused on emerging threats and civilian protection. Harish shot back at Pakistan's claims, describing their participation in the civilian protection dialogue as an affront.

The recent Pahalgam attack reignited tensions, resulting in violent exchanges. India conducted targeted strikes on terror infrastructures on May 7, prompting retaliatory attempts by Pakistan, which eventually stopped with military talks on May 10.

