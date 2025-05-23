Left Menu

India Condemns Pakistan's Decades-Long Terrorism at UN

India rebuked Pakistan at the UN Security Council, citing decades of Pakistani-backed terrorism, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the recent Pahalgam massacre. India's Permanent Representative, Parvathaneni Harish, criticized Pakistan during a debate on protecting civilians, following escalating tensions and military standoffs between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:30 IST
India Condemns Pakistan's Decades-Long Terrorism at UN
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India delivered a stern rebuke to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council on Friday, highlighting the decades of terrorism purportedly sponsored by Pakistan. The condemnation refers to attacks ranging from the infamous 26/11 Mumbai assault to the recent tragic killing of tourists in Pahalgam.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, voiced these concerns during an open debate focused on emerging threats and civilian protection. Harish shot back at Pakistan's claims, describing their participation in the civilian protection dialogue as an affront.

The recent Pahalgam attack reignited tensions, resulting in violent exchanges. India conducted targeted strikes on terror infrastructures on May 7, prompting retaliatory attempts by Pakistan, which eventually stopped with military talks on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025