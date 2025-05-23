Freedom After 43 Years: Lakhan's Journey to Acquittal
Lakhan, a 104-year-old man, was freed after spending 43 years in Kaushambi district jail, following his acquittal by the Allahabad High Court. His release was facilitated by the District Legal Services Authority. Lakhan had been imprisoned for his alleged involvement in a 1977 murder case.
After 43 years behind bars, Lakhan, a 104-year-old man, was finally set free from Kaushambi district jail. His release followed an acquittal by the Allahabad High Court this month, erasing decades-old allegations of murder.
The acquittal was facilitated by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), which worked tirelessly to ensure justice for Lakhan. Originally arrested in 1977, he was convicted in 1982 for his alleged role in the murder of Prabhu Saroj during a fight between two groups. Three of his co-accused died while the case lingered.
Now residing with his daughter's in-laws in the district, Lakhan battles health issues but expresses contentment and relief after the 'stain' of conviction has been removed. His daughter, Asha, voices relief at her father's exoneration, allowing him to spend his remaining years in peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
