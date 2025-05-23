Left Menu

Palwal Police Nab 59 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals

Palwal police arrested 59 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, allegedly living without legal documents. Raided at a local brick kiln, fake identity documents were discovered. Officials aim to deport them after verifying when and how they crossed into India illegally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palwal | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Palwal police apprehended 59 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, for allegedly residing without legal documents in India. The detainees were found working as laborers at a local brick kiln, where fake identity documents were reportedly discovered, according to official sources.

The crackdown came after a tip-off from the intelligence department, revealed Inspector Dinesh Kumar of Utawad police station. The apprehended individuals allegedly confessed to crossing the India-Bangladesh border illegally a decade ago. Officials are currently in the process of collecting their personal details and arranging for their deportation back to Bangladesh.

Palwal Police spokesperson emphasized the ongoing efforts to repatriate these individuals. The authorities warned that any other Bangladeshi nationals found without proper documentation in the district would also face deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

