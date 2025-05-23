Knife Attack Strikes Hamburg's Central Station

A knife-wielding assailant wounded several individuals at Hamburg's central railway station on Friday, according to police reports.

The accused has been apprehended, as confirmed by law enforcement on the social network X. However, authorities have yet to disclose specifics regarding the extent of the injuries or the suspect's identity.

The incident occurred in the heart of Hamburg, home to Germany's second-largest city and a pivotal hub for train services spanning local, regional, and national destinations.

