Knife Attack Strikes Hamburg's Central Station

A knife attack in Hamburg's central railway station left several people injured, prompting the arrest of a suspect. The incident disrupted services in Germany's significant transport hub. Details on the number and severity of injuries remain unclear, as does information about the attacker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

A knife-wielding assailant wounded several individuals at Hamburg's central railway station on Friday, according to police reports.

The accused has been apprehended, as confirmed by law enforcement on the social network X. However, authorities have yet to disclose specifics regarding the extent of the injuries or the suspect's identity.

The incident occurred in the heart of Hamburg, home to Germany's second-largest city and a pivotal hub for train services spanning local, regional, and national destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

