Allegations of Police Torture Spark Protests in Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decries alleged police brutality against a party leader's son in Andhra Pradesh, calling the incident an 'undeclared emergency.' Amidst protests led by the victim's family, police contend that the arrest followed legal procedures. Reddy's comments have fueled further public outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:27 IST
YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticized the state police following claims that officers tortured a party leader's son in Palnadu district. The incident, involving Harikrishna, has triggered accusations of an 'undeclared emergency' in the region.

In a video shared by Reddy, Harikrishna's family members were seen protesting his arrest, with his wife making a desperate plea for justice outside the police station. The demonstration underscores growing tensions between law enforcement and civilians.

However, police officials have countered the allegations, stating that Harikrishna was lawfully detained for allegedly assaulting someone in an intoxicated state. They warned against the dissemination of false narratives for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

