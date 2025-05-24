Immigration Tension: ICE Courthouse Arrests Spark Outcry

Federal immigration officials conducted a controversial series of arrests this week, detaining dozens of immigrants outside courtrooms in major U.S. cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Seattle. The operations focused on individuals who have been in the country for less than two years, prompting objections from immigrant advocates.

These courthouse arrests come in the wake of recent immigration court hearings where judges have dismissed active cases against some migrants. The arrests particularly spotlight a shift toward utilizing expedited removal processes to fast-track deportations and circumvent protracted immigration proceedings.

While U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement maintains that these actions fall within legal boundaries, the strategy has drawn criticism. Advocates argue it undermines due process and targets individuals allowed into the country under precedents set by former President Joe Biden's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)