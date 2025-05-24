Left Menu

Immigration Tension: ICE Courthouse Arrests Spark Outcry

Federal immigration officials have arrested dozens of immigrants outside immigration courthouses in major U.S. cities, sparking outcry from advocates. The actions target those in the U.S. for less than two years and are part of new strategies to expedite deportations, bypassing traditional immigration procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 01:41 IST
Immigration Tension: ICE Courthouse Arrests Spark Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal immigration officials conducted a controversial series of arrests this week, detaining dozens of immigrants outside courtrooms in major U.S. cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Seattle. The operations focused on individuals who have been in the country for less than two years, prompting objections from immigrant advocates.

These courthouse arrests come in the wake of recent immigration court hearings where judges have dismissed active cases against some migrants. The arrests particularly spotlight a shift toward utilizing expedited removal processes to fast-track deportations and circumvent protracted immigration proceedings.

While U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement maintains that these actions fall within legal boundaries, the strategy has drawn criticism. Advocates argue it undermines due process and targets individuals allowed into the country under precedents set by former President Joe Biden's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

