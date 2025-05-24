Legal Battle: Sanctuary Cities Versus Trump Administration

The Trump administration has initiated a federal lawsuit against four New Jersey cities, accusing them of being 'sanctuary jurisdictions' that impede federal immigration enforcement efforts. This legal action, filed in New Jersey federal court, targets Newark, Hoboken, Jersey City, and Paterson for allegedly breaking federal immigration law by denying agents access to undocumented immigrants and limiting cooperation from local law enforcement.

The lawsuit claims the cities' policies hinder federal immigration efforts by barring local officers from sharing information and transferring individuals to federal custody. It seeks a court order to prevent the enforcement of these local policies. Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla publicly opposed the lawsuit, asserting the city will not comply with what he deems unconstitutional federal directives.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, also named as a defendant, was previously detained during a protest at a federal immigration facility. The lawsuit follows a broader legal trend, as a federal judge had earlier blocked the Trump administration from withholding funds from jurisdictions resisting the immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)