Kyiv Under Siege: Drone and Missile Assault Wreaks Havoc
Kyiv faced a significant drone and missile attack early Saturday. Fires erupted in the Sviatoshinskyi district, with drone fragments scattered across multiple areas. Anti-aircraft units engaged in defense as waves of drones were spotted over the city, following a series of explosive disturbances.
Kyiv was at the center of a dramatic drone and missile assault early Saturday morning, according to Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. The capital was rattled by a series of explosions and military activity.
Timur Tkachenko, leading the city's military administration, confirmed that fires had ignited in the Sviatoshinskyi district due to the drone fragments impacting the area. Three other districts also experienced similar incidents, adding to the chaos.
Eyewitnesses described waves of drones hovering above, punctuating the tense atmosphere. Authorities responded with anti-aircraft units attempting to neutralize the aerial threat as explosions continued to disturb the city's skyline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
