High-Profile Maoist Leader Killed in Jharkhand Security Operation
Pappu Lohra, the leader of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, and another Maoist operative were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Latehar district. The anti-Naxal operation was conducted by the CRPF and Jharkhand Police based on a tip-off regarding their location in a forest.
Pappu Lohra, the notorious leader of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, was killed in a decisive gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The operation, carried out on Saturday morning, involved both the CRPF and Jharkhand Police.
The Maoist commander and his associate, Prabhat Ganjhu, were targeted during an anti-Naxal operation following a tip-off. Security forces, led by Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav, moved swiftly to the forest where the rebels were located.
Upon being discovered, the Maoists opened fire on the security personnel, prompting retaliation. The ensuing gunfight resulted in the death of Lohra and Ganjhu, with police recovering their bodies from the scene, according to Palamu DIG YS Ramesh.
