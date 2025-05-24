Left Menu

BSF Neutralizes Intruder at Indo-Pak Border

A Pakistani individual attempting to cross into India at the Gujarat border was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) after ignoring warnings to halt. The intruder was spotted on the move towards the fence on Friday night, leading the BSF to neutralize the threat.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-05-2025 12:31 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) has reported the shooting of a Pakistani intruder who was trying to enter India across the international boundary in Gujarat. The incident occurred on Friday night when vigilant BSF personnel observed the man advancing towards the border fence.

According to a release issued by the BSF, the intruder crossed the India-Pakistan international border in Banaskantha district. Despite being challenged by the troops to stop, the individual continued to proceed, prompting the BSF to take decisive action.

With the situation escalating, the BSF opened fire, successfully neutralizing the intruder on spot. This incident underscores the ongoing vigilance required at the Indo-Pak border to manage cross-border incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

