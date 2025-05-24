SIT Probes Minister's Controversial Comments in Madhya Pradesh

Left Menu

A Supreme Court-ordered Special Investigation Team is examining remarks made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi in Indore. The SIT, headed by Inspector General Pramod Verma, has been meeting locals and must submit a status report by May 28. Shah's comments incited legal actions.

Bhopal | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:22 IST
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), established by the Supreme Court, has initiated an inquiry into contentious remarks made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah, sources confirmed on Saturday.

The three-member team began its investigation in Raykundda village, Indore district, focusing on Shah's comments targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi on May 12, according to police sources.

Under the leadership of Sagar Zone Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, the SIT, alongside Special Armed Forces DIG Kalyan Chakrvarthy and Dindori Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh, launched the probe Thursday. The Supreme Court had mandated the formation of this team to contemporaneously investigate the issue.

Manpur police lodged an FIR against Shah on May 14, in accordance with a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of Shah's controversial remarks. The FIR is already with the SIT, as reported by an official in Indore. An inquiry into Shah's statements is ongoing, with the SIT member maintaining confidentiality regarding further actions. The Supreme Court has instructed the SIT to submit its initial report by May 28.

The Supreme Court, citing perceived damage to the country's reputation, refused to accept Shah's apology. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh expressed doubt about its sincerity, highlighting videos of Shah's remarks during a Raykundda event promoting tribal tradition 'Halma'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

