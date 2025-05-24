Kyiv Endures Intense Aerial Assault Amid Urgent Calls for Ceasefire

Russia initiated a heavy aerial offensive on Kyiv, utilizing drones and ballistic missiles in one of the largest attacks since the start of the conflict. This onslaught damaged numerous buildings and injured 15 people, leading to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling for additional international sanctions against Moscow.

Witnesses in Kyiv reported successive drone waves accompanied by explosions and anti-aircraft defenses in action. Images showed the city illuminated by the attacks, with smoke and flames engulfing parts of apartment buildings.

The Obolon district bore the brunt of the assault, leaving residents like Olha Kalina scrambling for safety. Both Ukraine and Russia indicated a willingness to engage in peace talks, spurred by a significant prisoner exchange and diplomatic encouragement from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)