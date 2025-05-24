Left Menu

Kyiv Endures Intense Aerial Assault Amid Urgent Calls for Ceasefire

In a massive aerial assault, Russia launched drones and missiles at Kyiv, marking one of the fiercest attacks on the Ukrainian capital. Amidst the chaos, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urged for international sanctions to push Moscow towards ceasefire talks, as damage and injuries were reported across Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:40 IST
Kyiv Endures Intense Aerial Assault Amid Urgent Calls for Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia initiated a heavy aerial offensive on Kyiv, utilizing drones and ballistic missiles in one of the largest attacks since the start of the conflict. This onslaught damaged numerous buildings and injured 15 people, leading to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling for additional international sanctions against Moscow.

Witnesses in Kyiv reported successive drone waves accompanied by explosions and anti-aircraft defenses in action. Images showed the city illuminated by the attacks, with smoke and flames engulfing parts of apartment buildings.

The Obolon district bore the brunt of the assault, leaving residents like Olha Kalina scrambling for safety. Both Ukraine and Russia indicated a willingness to engage in peace talks, spurred by a significant prisoner exchange and diplomatic encouragement from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025