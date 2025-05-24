Kyiv Endures Intense Aerial Assault Amid Urgent Calls for Ceasefire
In a massive aerial assault, Russia launched drones and missiles at Kyiv, marking one of the fiercest attacks on the Ukrainian capital. Amidst the chaos, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urged for international sanctions to push Moscow towards ceasefire talks, as damage and injuries were reported across Kyiv.
Russia initiated a heavy aerial offensive on Kyiv, utilizing drones and ballistic missiles in one of the largest attacks since the start of the conflict. This onslaught damaged numerous buildings and injured 15 people, leading to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling for additional international sanctions against Moscow.
Witnesses in Kyiv reported successive drone waves accompanied by explosions and anti-aircraft defenses in action. Images showed the city illuminated by the attacks, with smoke and flames engulfing parts of apartment buildings.
The Obolon district bore the brunt of the assault, leaving residents like Olha Kalina scrambling for safety. Both Ukraine and Russia indicated a willingness to engage in peace talks, spurred by a significant prisoner exchange and diplomatic encouragement from the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Kyiv
- drone attacks
- Zelenskiy
- ceasefire
- missiles
- sanctions
- Obolon district
- peace talks
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate on the Western Front: Drone Strikes and Ceasefire Violations
Unyielding Conflict: Russia Strikes Despite Ceasefire
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan's Missiles Target Jammu
Ceasefire Tensions: Ukraine Under Attack Amid Claims of Continued Fighting
Tensions Escalate Amid Ceasefire in Sumy