Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives in Kadapa
A devastating road accident in Kadapa district claimed the lives of four people, including two children. The incident occurred when a truck crashed into a car driven by Bengaluru-based software engineer, Srikanth. A case has been registered as investigations into the crash continue.
A tragic accident in Kadapa district on Saturday resulted in the deaths of four people, including two children, when a truck collided with a car.
According to police, Bengaluru-based software engineer Srikanth was traveling with his family to Chintaputtayapalle village when the accident occurred at 9.30 a.m. on Guvvalacheruvu ghat road.
The truck, which was transporting furniture, struck the car as it was negotiating a turn. Four of the six passengers, including Srikanth, his wife, daughter, and a nephew, were killed. Two adults survived and are recovering. Police have registered a case and are probing the incident further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
