Deputy President Mashatile Spotlights GBV Fight and Youth Initiatives at UNESCO

On Friday morning, 23 May 2025, the halls of UNESCO’s Paris headquarters were filled with renewed optimism and purpose as His Excellency Mr Paulus Mashatile, Deputy President of South Africa, delivered a powerful address to UNESCO’s Permanent Delegations. Joined by a high-level delegation including the Honourable Mr Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, and the Honourable Mr Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Deputy President Mashatile underscored South Africa’s steadfast commitment to UNESCO’s mission of peace, education, and cultural advancement.

Strengthening a Multifaceted Partnership

Opening the high-level session, UNESCO Deputy Director-General Qu Xing lauded South Africa as a pivotal partner, particularly in its role within the G20. He highlighted the country’s proactive leadership on critical global issues such as artificial intelligence, data governance, and innovative education finance mechanisms.

“UNESCO has long admired South Africa and its unwavering commitment to peace – and we have worked together across all areas of our mandate to fight for this common mission,” said Mr Qu. His remarks emphasized the growing synergy between the organization and South Africa, a partnership now more vital than ever in an age of rapid global transformation.

Gender-Based Violence and Youth Empowerment in the Spotlight

A key feature of the event was a high-level panel chaired by Acting Assistant Director-General Lidia Brito. The session focused on the Transforming MEN’talities programme, a groundbreaking initiative developed in collaboration with South Africa’s Higher Health organization. The campaign engages men and boys in efforts to combat gender-based violence (GBV) and challenges harmful gender norms through education and advocacy.

“We are proud to recognize South Africa as a champion and trailblazer in this work,” said Ms Brito, referencing the impactful Johannesburg summit which brought together 1,500 students and equipped over 5,000 young people with vital civic and soft skills.

Deputy President Mashatile echoed this sentiment during his address. “South Africa has been implementing Transforming Mentalities as a tool to combat the GBV pandemic in recent years,” he declared. “Boys must be raised to care not to dominate, to exercise not to control, to act and not to remain silent.”

His powerful words were met with resounding applause, reinforcing the global urgency to reshape gender narratives and foster equitable societies.

Academic Collaboration and Cultural Stewardship

Deputy Minister Buti Manamela took the opportunity to highlight South Africa’s extensive academic collaboration with UNESCO. With 17 active UNESCO Chairs and its chairmanship of the G20 Education Working Group, South Africa has prioritized foundational literacy, mutual qualification recognition, and teacher development.

Minister Gayton McKenzie emphasized the cultural dimension of South Africa’s global advocacy. Reaffirming support for UNESCO’s 1970 Convention on the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural property, he also called for strengthened backing of the African World Heritage Fund and underscored the need for fair remuneration of African content creators, a rallying cry for the creative industries across the continent.

Innovation in Global Education and Climate Policy

As the event drew to a close, UNESCO’s G20 Sherpa Charaf Ahmimed spotlighted the strategic cooperation between South Africa and UNESCO in climate and education finance. Building on their collaboration under Brazil’s G20 presidency, initiatives such as a multi-donor fund to tackle climate disinformation, debt-for-education swaps, and the Open Science Initiative have already begun to reshape global policy landscapes.

“We are proud to continue this collaboration under South Africa’s G20 presidency,” Ahmimed noted, acknowledging the country’s pivotal role in pushing the boundaries of multilateral education financing and environmental integrity.

A Shared Commitment to Peace and Progress

The event marked a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between UNESCO and South Africa. Rooted in a shared vision of peace, gender equality, educational empowerment, and sustainable development, the partnership continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact.

As Deputy President Mashatile’s address and the accompanying high-level discussions demonstrated, South Africa stands at the forefront of transformative change on the global stage—championing inclusive policies and amplifying African voices in multilateral dialogue.