Whistleblower's Battle: Delhi Court Drama Unfolds
A Delhi court drama involves allegations of bribery, false implications, and intimidation as a court staff, known as an ahlmad, seeks anticipatory bail. Claiming innocence, he accuses the Anti-Corruption Branch of framing him and using threats after he issued a contempt notice. The matter now awaits High Court investigation.
A dramatic legal confrontation is unfolding in Delhi as allegations of bribery and intimidation come to light. An ahlmad, who manages court records, alleges that the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) lodged a false FIR against him to retaliate against a judge who issued a contempt notice.
The legal battle intensifies as the ahlmad seeks anticipatory bail, asserting innocence and claiming he was wrongly accused in a bribery case. He alleges threats from the ACB during his tenure and requested a court transfer, which was eventually granted. His petition seeks to move the investigation to a neutral body like the CBI.
The High Court is now involved, directing the state to submit a status report. With a pending hearing date, the ahlmad's case underscores significant issues of corruption, accountability, and whistleblower protection in the judicial system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
