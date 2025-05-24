Whistleblower's Battle: Delhi Court Drama Unfolds

A dramatic legal confrontation is unfolding in Delhi as allegations of bribery and intimidation come to light. An ahlmad, who manages court records, alleges that the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) lodged a false FIR against him to retaliate against a judge who issued a contempt notice.

The legal battle intensifies as the ahlmad seeks anticipatory bail, asserting innocence and claiming he was wrongly accused in a bribery case. He alleges threats from the ACB during his tenure and requested a court transfer, which was eventually granted. His petition seeks to move the investigation to a neutral body like the CBI.

The High Court is now involved, directing the state to submit a status report. With a pending hearing date, the ahlmad's case underscores significant issues of corruption, accountability, and whistleblower protection in the judicial system.

