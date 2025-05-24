Left Menu

Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Police: Allegations and Controversies Unleashed

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has accused the Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police, Atul Verma, of misconduct amid the investigation into Vimal Negi's death. Allegations include interfering with investigations and inappropriate conduct by DGP’s staff, sparking controversy in the state's police department.

Updated: 24-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:51 IST
In an explosive development, Shimla's Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, has publicly accused the state's top police official, Director General of Police Atul Verma, of misconduct and ulterior motives. This comes in the wake of the Himachal Pradesh High Court's decision to transfer the investigation into the suspicious death of Vimal Negi to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

At a press conference, SP Gandhi presented a series of allegations against DGP Verma, including interference in investigations and inappropriate actions involving the DGP's staff. These allegations were made amidst rising tensions within the state's police department.

The controversy has erupted as the police department faces scrutiny over its handling of the Negi case. Gandhi has pledged to continue pursuing justice by presenting evidence in court and exposing what he claims to be the misdeeds of his superiors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

