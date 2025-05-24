Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Raghubar Das Calls for Broader CBI Probe into Jharkhand Liquor Scam

Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das has called for the CBI to investigate a major liquor scam in Jharkhand, linking it to a similar scandal in Chhattisgarh. He claims the scam's volume is underestimated and criticizes current policies on liquor sales near tribal areas, urging transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:56 IST
Scandal Unveiled: Raghubar Das Calls for Broader CBI Probe into Jharkhand Liquor Scam
Raghubar Das
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expand its probe into an alleged liquor scam in Jharkhand, suggesting it is connected to a similar scandal in Chhattisgarh. He asserts that the financial magnitude of the Jharkhand scam exceeds initial reports, estimating it at over Rs 600–700 crore.

Speaking at a press conference, Das criticized the Hemant Soren-led government for allowing expansion of liquor shops in tribal areas, claiming this policy shift deviates from the 2018 excise rules established during his tenure and threatens to lead the youth towards increased alcohol consumption.

Das highlighted the difference in excise revenue during his administration and questioned recent moves by the state, linking them to political manipulation, including the alleged funding of MLAs for stays outside the state, which he believes require CBI scrutiny for transparency and accountability.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025