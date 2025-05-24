Scandal Unveiled: Raghubar Das Calls for Broader CBI Probe into Jharkhand Liquor Scam

Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expand its probe into an alleged liquor scam in Jharkhand, suggesting it is connected to a similar scandal in Chhattisgarh. He asserts that the financial magnitude of the Jharkhand scam exceeds initial reports, estimating it at over Rs 600–700 crore.

Speaking at a press conference, Das criticized the Hemant Soren-led government for allowing expansion of liquor shops in tribal areas, claiming this policy shift deviates from the 2018 excise rules established during his tenure and threatens to lead the youth towards increased alcohol consumption.

Das highlighted the difference in excise revenue during his administration and questioned recent moves by the state, linking them to political manipulation, including the alleged funding of MLAs for stays outside the state, which he believes require CBI scrutiny for transparency and accountability.