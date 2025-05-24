Left Menu

Call for Recognition: The Fight for Sarna Religious Code in Census

The Congress in Jharkhand plans a demonstration at the Raj Bhavan, demanding the inclusion of the Sarna religious code in the Census. Tribals are reportedly omitted in the Census, unlike other religions. MP Sukhdeo Bhagat highlights the lack of representation and urges the government for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:20 IST
Call for Recognition: The Fight for Sarna Religious Code in Census
  • India

The ruling Congress party in Jharkhand has announced plans to stage a protest outside the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, emphasizing the need for official recognition of the Sarna religious code, according to party MP Sukhdeo Bhagat.

Sukhdeo Bhagat, representing Lohardaga, stressed the importance of including Sarnaism, a faith practiced by the tribal community, in the upcoming national Census. Bhagat pointed out that the Census includes distinct entries for various religions like Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Jainism, and Buddhism, yet the Sarna faith remains unrepresented.

With the tribal population estimated at around 15 crores, Bhagat criticized the government for neglecting this significant community while including the much smaller Jain population in Census data. Bhagat argued that proper enumeration is essential for ensuring the tribals are adequately acknowledged and that their centuries-old faith is preserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

