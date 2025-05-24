Left Menu

Assam Jail Scandal: Arrests Made in Alleged Inmate Molestation

Two employees of Sribhumi district jail in Assam were arrested for allegedly molesting an inmate. Colleagues caught the accused and they were detained by local police. The incident prompted an investigation and a medical examination for the woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, two employees of Assam's Sribhumi district jail have been arrested on charges of allegedly molesting a female inmate. The horrifying act was caught by their own colleagues, leading to swift action.

Authorities reported that the jail superintendent, along with other staff members, managed to detain the accused and immediately informed local police. The arrest took place after local authorities rushed to the scene, following the incident's report at approximately 1.30 am.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to uncover more details. The alleged victim was promptly taken for a medical examination to ascertain evidence of the appalling crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

