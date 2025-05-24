Left Menu

Operation Muskaan: Reuniting Hope in Balaghat

Operation Muskaan in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, has reunited 22 missing minor girls with their families over 20 days. This initiative involves local police coordinating with other states to prevent trafficking and radicalization by Maoist groups, using modern technology and persistent efforts to locate these children.

Operation Muskaan: Reuniting Hope in Balaghat
  • India

A significant achievement has been recorded in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, where 22 missing minor girls have been reunited with their families under 'Operation Muskaan,' a focused initiative aimed at tracing disappeared children within the region.

The district, known for being affected by Left Wing Extremism, has taken decisive steps under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh to combat human trafficking and prevent radicalization of minors by Maoists.

Through collaborative efforts involving technology and interstate cooperation, Balaghat police have successfully traced and reunited these children, bringing relief and happiness back to their families in just 20 days.

