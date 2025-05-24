Inmate Molestation Allegations Shake Assam Jail

Two employees from Assam's Sribhumi district jail were arrested on Saturday following accusations of molesting a woman within the prison premises, according to police sources.

The shocking discovery was made after their colleagues caught the alleged perpetrators in the act. Swift action by the jail superintendent and staff led to the arrest and notification of local police.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1:30 AM. Officers quickly arrived, taking the accused into custody and arranging for a medical examination of the woman. Investigations are now underway to ascertain the full details of the incident.