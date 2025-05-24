Tragic Teen Stabbing in Delhi: Crime in Broad Daylight
A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Burari area, allegedly by two juveniles. The incident was sparked by a personal dispute, leading to the victim's death. The suspects were detained, and a dagger allegedly used in the murder was recovered. Both minors have prior criminal records.
A shocking incident unfolded in Delhi's Burari area, where a 17-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death by two juveniles. The tragic event occurred in broad daylight on May 22, following a personal altercation.
The Delhi police swiftly apprehended the suspects near Dhaula Kuan, recovering a dagger believed to be the murder weapon. During interrogation, one of the juvenile suspects confessed that the altercation arose over a past threat made by the victim. The two minors had previously committed crimes, including stabbing and dacoity cases.
As investigations continue, both suspects have been brought before the Juvenile Justice Board. Their criminal histories raise concerns about juvenile delinquency in the area, highlighting the need for more stringent measures to prevent such heinous acts.
