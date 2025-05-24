Left Menu

Delhi's Water Woes: Crisis or Falsehood?

Atishi, Leader of Opposition, accuses the BJP-led Delhi government of mismanaging the city's water supply amid rising temperatures. She calls for discussions with the Chief Minister on the alleged crisis faced by residents. The BJP refutes these claims, crediting their Summer Action Plan for stable water management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Delhi is engulfed in a heated debate over a purported water crisis, with Leader of Opposition Atishi writing to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. She is calling for immediate discussions to tackle what she describes as a pressing issue.

In her correspondence, Atishi highlights the struggles of Delhi's residents, especially women and children, who she claims are forced to queue for water tankers and buy bottled water due to supply disruptions. This, she argues, is becoming Delhi's new identity.

In response, the BJP has dismissed these allegations as fabricated lies. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva attributed the current stable water supply to the Summer Action Plan, dismissing claims of a crisis as politically motivated rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

