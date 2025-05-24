Left Menu

Turkey Supports Sanctions Lift and Opposes Syrian Occupation

During a meeting in Istanbul, President Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for the U.S. and EU decision to lift sanctions on Syria. He emphasized Turkey's stance against Israel's occupation and aggression in Syrian territories, stating Turkey will oppose these actions on various platforms.

President Tayyip Erdogan held significant discussions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul on Saturday, applauding the U.S. and European Union's decision to remove sanctions against Syria. This move, Erdogan's office revealed, marks a pivotal point in Turkey's diplomatic approach towards the war-torn nation.

The Turkish leader also took a firm stance against Israeli activities in Syria, condemning what he described as 'occupation and aggression' on Syrian soil. Erdogan reiterated Turkey's commitment to oppose Israel's actions, indicating a strong response in international forums.

The talks underline Turkey's strategic position on Syria, focusing on both improving international relations and defending Syrian sovereignty against external intervention.

