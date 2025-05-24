Turkey Supports Sanctions Lift and Opposes Syrian Occupation

President Tayyip Erdogan held significant discussions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul on Saturday, applauding the U.S. and European Union's decision to remove sanctions against Syria. This move, Erdogan's office revealed, marks a pivotal point in Turkey's diplomatic approach towards the war-torn nation.

The Turkish leader also took a firm stance against Israeli activities in Syria, condemning what he described as 'occupation and aggression' on Syrian soil. Erdogan reiterated Turkey's commitment to oppose Israel's actions, indicating a strong response in international forums.

The talks underline Turkey's strategic position on Syria, focusing on both improving international relations and defending Syrian sovereignty against external intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)