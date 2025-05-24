SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi Exposes Himachal DGP: Allegations of Misconduct and Investigation Obstruction

In a dramatic twist, Shimla's Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, publicly accused Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Atul Verma of foul play, alleging that misleading reports were filed to undermine the investigation into the death of HPPCL employee Vimal Negi. These allegations surfaced after the state's High Court decided to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing concerns over the conduct of the initial probe.

The disappearance and subsequent death of Vimal Negi, whose body was found on March 18 after he went missing on March 10, have sparked a political uproar, with opposition parties accusing the local police of a cover-up. Negi's wife maintains that his superiors harassed him, leading her to demand a CBI investigation. Amidst the political storm, Gandhi claims the SIT he led conducted an honest investigation, contrary to DGP Verma's assertions.

The allegations further extend to the personal staff of DGP Atul Verma, whom Gandhi claims are linked to criminal activities, including the drug trade. He insists these charges have compounded pressure on him, with attempts to interfere in various investigations. Gandhi, determined to defend his integrity, has vowed to present irrefutable evidence in court to challenge the alleged motives behind the misleading reports.