India's Ambitious Drive: Uniting for a Viksit Bharat

In a compelling address at the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the strategic opportunities awaiting India on the global stage. Modi emphasized the importance of state collaboration in efforts that seek to maximize the benefits of recent international trade agreements with nations such as the UK, UAE, and Australia.

Meeting the challenge head-on, Modi called for the states to streamline their policy environments, dismantle outdated laws, and foster an atmosphere welcoming to investors. He championed the concept of 'One State: One Global Destination,' encouraging states to cultivate top-tier tourist attractions to both boost local economies and elevate India's global profile.

The Prime Minister also addressed the urgent need for skilling India's youth for emergent sectors, strengthening urban development, and advancing the role of women in the workforce. Coupled with a focus on innovations in renewable energy and cyber security, Modi reinforced the aim to lay a roadmap towards a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)