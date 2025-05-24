Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Committees' Power Struggle: A Clash of Amendments and Allegations

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta addressed concerns over the powers of Assembly committees following a 2021 amendment. Former Chief Minister Atishi has urged the repeal of this amendment, alleging it undermines committees' authority. Gupta defended the amendment as necessary due to previous misuse of power. The debate remains ongoing.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a development sparking political debate, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has defended the contentious 2021 amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, arguing its necessity due to previous political misuse.

Gupta's remarks were in response to former Chief Minister Atishi, who demanded the repeal of the amendment, claiming it significantly weakened the powers of Assembly committees, limiting them from probing administrative decisions.

The exchange reflects ongoing tensions over governance roles and committee powers, with Gupta assuring adherence to constitutional duties within the legal framework, while Atishi argues the amendments hinder effective oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

