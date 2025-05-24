Delhi Assembly Committees' Power Struggle: A Clash of Amendments and Allegations

In a development sparking political debate, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has defended the contentious 2021 amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, arguing its necessity due to previous political misuse.

Gupta's remarks were in response to former Chief Minister Atishi, who demanded the repeal of the amendment, claiming it significantly weakened the powers of Assembly committees, limiting them from probing administrative decisions.

The exchange reflects ongoing tensions over governance roles and committee powers, with Gupta assuring adherence to constitutional duties within the legal framework, while Atishi argues the amendments hinder effective oversight.

