Telangana Chief Minister Reddy's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat': A Roadmap to Inclusive National Growth

In a bid to promote inclusive national growth, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of cooperative federalism while addressing the Governing Council of NITI Aayog in Delhi. Reddy's vision aligns with the broader 'Viksit Bharat' initiative, aiming for inclusive development across all states.

He proposed the establishment of a national task force, led by the Prime Minister and city chief ministers, to fully harness the economic potential of India's top six metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. Such initiatives are expected to elevate India's urban economy on a global scale.

Reddy further highlighted Telangana's ambitious '2047 Vision' where the state targets a USD 2.4 trillion GSDP contribution, with projects enhancing urban connectivity, sustainable mobility, and technological innovation, reshaping the state's future economic landscape.

