Building 'Viksit Bharat': Modi Urges States to Champion Investment and Innovation

At a recent Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's potential to attract significant global investments. Modi, addressing state and Union Territory leaders, emphasized that removing policy bottlenecks and fostering a business-friendly environment are crucial for capitalizing on international interest.

Modi urged states to develop tourist destinations that meet global standards to stimulate the local economy. He spoke of the importance of modernizing civil preparedness, strengthening health infrastructure, and embracing innovations like green energy and cyber security.

Encouraging collaboration between union and state bodies, Modi aims for the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, where India achieves substantial development across all states, cities, and villages. Aligning with this vision, he called on states to prioritize education, agriculture, and job creation in emerging sectors.