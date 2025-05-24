Left Menu

Building 'Viksit Bharat': Modi Urges States to Champion Investment and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on enhancing investment opportunities and infrastructure at the Niti Aayog meeting. He urged states to eliminate policy hurdles, develop global-standard tourist sites, and modernize civil preparedness. Collaborative efforts between the Union and state governments are essential to achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:17 IST
Building 'Viksit Bharat': Modi Urges States to Champion Investment and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's potential to attract significant global investments. Modi, addressing state and Union Territory leaders, emphasized that removing policy bottlenecks and fostering a business-friendly environment are crucial for capitalizing on international interest.

Modi urged states to develop tourist destinations that meet global standards to stimulate the local economy. He spoke of the importance of modernizing civil preparedness, strengthening health infrastructure, and embracing innovations like green energy and cyber security.

Encouraging collaboration between union and state bodies, Modi aims for the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, where India achieves substantial development across all states, cities, and villages. Aligning with this vision, he called on states to prioritize education, agriculture, and job creation in emerging sectors.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025