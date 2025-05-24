Senior Citizen Falls Prey to WhatsApp Impersonation Scam

In an unsettling case of impersonation, a senior citizen was defrauded of Rs 50,000 through a WhatsApp scam. The perpetrators posed as his US-based friend, utilizing the friend's display picture to gain trust, according to police sources.

The complainant, believing the deception, initiated a conversation with the scammer and subsequently transferred the amount when asked for money due to a feigned emergency. Suspicion arose when his attempts to make a voice call went unanswered, leading him to reach out to his actual friend through alternate means.

Once aware of the fraud, the victim filed a First Information Report at the Malad police station. Investigations to track down the con artists are currently underway, said an official source.

(With inputs from agencies.)