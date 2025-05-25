Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: Awaiting Final Agreement

Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, revealed that the schedule for subsequent Japan-U.S. trade discussions is under coordination. His aspiration for the next meeting includes engaging with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Upon returning from Washington and speaking at Haneda Airport, Akazawa conveyed that an agreement is contingent on the resolution of all components as a unified package. Therefore, no particular detail is confirmed until the entire agreement is established.

Akazawa refrained from indicating the current level of progress in the negotiations, maintaining that discussions remain ongoing and private.

