Sensational Mass Murder Accused Attempts Suicide in Prison
Afan, accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murders, attempted suicide at the central prison. The incident occurred two days after a charge sheet was filed against him. He was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Afan is accused of killing five people, including his family members.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:56 IST
- India
Afan, the key suspect in the shocking mass murders in Venjaramoodu, attempted to end his own life at the central prison, according to police reports.
Immediately after the attempt, officials transferred him to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The suicide bid happened just two days post the filing of a charge sheet in one of the murder cases.
Officials noted that Afan tried to hang himself in the toilet using a cloth at approximately 11:00 am, but was discovered and is now receiving medical care. Afan's alleged victims include five family members, and he has confessed to the offenses.
