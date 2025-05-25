Left Menu

Sensational Mass Murder Accused Attempts Suicide in Prison

Afan, accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murders, attempted suicide at the central prison. The incident occurred two days after a charge sheet was filed against him. He was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Afan is accused of killing five people, including his family members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:56 IST
Sensational Mass Murder Accused Attempts Suicide in Prison
Afan
  • Country:
  • India

Afan, the key suspect in the shocking mass murders in Venjaramoodu, attempted to end his own life at the central prison, according to police reports.

Immediately after the attempt, officials transferred him to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The suicide bid happened just two days post the filing of a charge sheet in one of the murder cases.

Officials noted that Afan tried to hang himself in the toilet using a cloth at approximately 11:00 am, but was discovered and is now receiving medical care. Afan's alleged victims include five family members, and he has confessed to the offenses.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025